Stolpersteine

Suffering

(Alphabet poem, 26 words, each starting with a letter of the alphabet)

By Kareen King

Some, unnecessary.

Dread, vice, envy, qualms

Focusing on what’s missing

Negativity bias, pessimism

Gaslighting, killing, judging

Ruminating, yearning

X-communicating



Contrarily? Inevitable.

Aging, loss, hardship, travails

Zingers



Note: The plaque includes the victim's name, date of birth, deportation date and death date, if known. In Berlin, more than 5,000 Stolpersteine have been carefully implanted in the city's sidewalks and streets, serving as a constant reminder of the many valuable lives lost tragically during the Holocaust. As of June 2023, 100,000 Stolpersteine have been laid, making the Stolpersteine project the world's largest decentralized memorial. The majority of Stolpersteine commemorate Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

