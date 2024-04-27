Previous
Stolpersteine by kareenking
Photo 3949

Stolpersteine

Suffering
(Alphabet poem, 26 words, each starting with a letter of the alphabet)
By Kareen King
Some, unnecessary.
Dread, vice, envy, qualms
Focusing on what’s missing
Negativity bias, pessimism
Gaslighting, killing, judging
Ruminating, yearning
X-communicating

Contrarily? Inevitable.
Aging, loss, hardship, travails
Zingers

Note: The plaque includes the victim's name, date of birth, deportation date and death date, if known. In Berlin, more than 5,000 Stolpersteine have been carefully implanted in the city's sidewalks and streets, serving as a constant reminder of the many valuable lives lost tragically during the Holocaust. As of June 2023, 100,000 Stolpersteine have been laid, making the Stolpersteine project the world's largest decentralized memorial. The majority of Stolpersteine commemorate Jewish victims of the Holocaust.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
1081% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
I remember seeing these plaques when I visited Berlin, they break your heart
April 27th, 2024  
Kareen King
@monicac yes, very sobering. 😥
April 27th, 2024  
carol white ace
A stark reminder of the Holocaust
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise