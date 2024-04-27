Stolpersteine

Suffering
(Alphabet poem, 26 words, each starting with a letter of the alphabet)
By Kareen King
Some, unnecessary.
Dread, vice, envy, qualms
Focusing on what’s missing
Negativity bias, pessimism
Gaslighting, killing, judging
Ruminating, yearning
X-communicating
