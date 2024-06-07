Sign up
Photo 3990
Farm in the Mist
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
3
1
Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
4726
photos
111
followers
95
following
1093% complete
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
3990
3991
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th June 2024 8:13am
Tags
barn
,
farm
,
kansas
,
kareenking
,
kansaslandscape
Helene
ace
My type of fav!
June 9th, 2024
Kareen King
ace
@parisouailleurs
thank you, Helen! :)
June 9th, 2024
amyK
ace
Lovely painterly feel
June 9th, 2024
