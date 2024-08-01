Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4036
Mourning Dove Silhouette
This mama was taking a break on my rooftop while vigilantly watching her newly hatched squab and adjacent egg in the next just below.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
4771
photos
111
followers
94
following
1105% complete
View this month »
4029
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st August 2024 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kansas
,
mourningdove
,
kareenking
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close