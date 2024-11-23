Sign up
Discuss
Photo 4161
Geese Descension
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
1
1
Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
4901
photos
108
followers
94
following
1141% complete
View this month »
4159
4160
4161
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd November 2024 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geese
,
kansas
,
kareenking
,
bakerwetlands
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic shot
November 29th, 2024
