Photo 4171
Aerial View of California
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
1
1
Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
4168
4169
4170
4171
4172
4173
4174
4175
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
2nd December 2024 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kareenking
,
aerialview
Rob Z
ace
How marvellous!
December 8th, 2024
