Remember the Prisoners

By Kareen King

During a recent creative enrichment gathering about positivity at a local assisted living facility, a resident threw a monkey wrench into our otherwise happy conversation by asking me, “What do you think about President Biden commuting the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row?”

I replied, “Hmmm...I don’t have enough information to form an opinion.”

I read later that Biden’s move was part of his broader efforts to reform the criminal justice system and aligned with his campaign promise to abolish the federal death penalty. Nonetheless, while bracing myself for a potential onslaught of political absolutism, I brought up another angle.

“I’ll have to give that some thought. But, a New Testament scripture comes to mind: ‘Remember the prisoners, as if you were in prison with them.’ So there’s that.”

Intrigued, I did some more digging and discovered that the Bible has a wealth of teachings about prisoners, often emphasizing compassion and mercy. These teachings contrast sharply with the typical attitudes toward punishment and justice held by many.

The next day, while presenting a devotional to a different group of nursing home residents, I revisited the topic. As I reflected on the vast number of people shut away for most of their earthly years, I became increasingly impassioned.

“Why does Jesus seem to care so deeply about humans who have committed terrible acts? I don’t have all the answers, but I suspect it has to do with the notion that ‘hurt people hurt people.’”

After exploring this weighty topic, I decided to leave the residents with an example of gallows humor. I shared the story of George Appel, a man on death row who, just before his execution by electric chair, quipped, “Well, gentlemen, you are about to see a baked Appel.”

“And then he went STRAIGHT TO HELL!” shouted a resident, a man in his late 90s who responded with a tone of gleeful malice.

“Um, I don’t know about that,” I said, disconcerted by his remark.

“Of course he did!” he said, reiterating his point.

I can see how this is the first reaction of some people, considering, for example, the three death row inmates that weren’t on Biden’s commutations list including 1) Robert D. Bowers, the gunman behind the 2018 antisemitic Tree of Life synagogue attack, which killed 11 people in Pittsburgh, 2) Dylann Roof, the gunman who murdered nine people in 2015 at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., and 3) Dzhokhar Tsarnae, who alongside his brother, set off homemade pressure cooker bombs close to the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, injuring 260 people and killing three, including an 8-year-old.

This encounter reminded me of a larger issue that troubles me: the countless religious individuals who exhibit a similar sense of smugness or self-righteousness, especially online. I'd rather not delve into theological debates, but I do want to challenge people to examine their attitudes. If hell is indeed a place of endless torture and godlessness, what does it say about us as a society that anyone would rejoice or feel vindicated by the prospect of someone suffering eternally?

Jesus' teachings emphasize compassion, mercy, and love, even for those who have committed harm. My perspective on this issue has been deepened by my correspondence with a pen pal who has spent 18 years in prison. Getting to know him and embracing his humanity has been a privilege. I look forward to meeting him in person one day soon.

Ironically, two days before writing this piece, Jeff and I happened to drive by the Leavenworth Federal Correctional Institution, taking a scenic route on our way home from a photo adventure at Loess Bluffs. I snapped the photo you see pictured as we drove past, wondering what it must be like to live behind those windowless walls. Wondering what their Christmas was like. Wondering what it will be like when my friend is finally liberated.

As I continued to reflect on the importance of remembering prisoners, I suggested Jeff and I watch “The Menendez Brothers” documentary on Netflix last night. I encourage you to watch it and consider the complexities of their story. As for me, I was moved to tears. But I just read that this Christmas might be their last one behind bars. If so, plenty of people will be happy about it, but there will also be plenty who aren’t and who have already judged these two brothers who have spent 34 years in prison. They were the lucky ones with many people “remembering” them. I imagine that most of the rest have largely been forgotten.

In the end, remembering prisoners is not about politics or ideology, but about recognizing that something went awry in humans otherwise inherently valuable and worthy of love, no matter how messy.

