My Other Passion by kareenking
Photo 4203

My Other Passion

Besides photography, I love storytelling. My dream is to one day be on a Moth mainstage. I was the KC Moth StorySlam Champ in November. That in itself was a dream come true. One day . . . ❤️
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
