Photo 4233
A Little Sky Drama
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd February 2025 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kansas
,
kareenking
,
kansasskyscape
April
ace
great leading line of clouds ... I like the reflected light in the water
March 2nd, 2025
