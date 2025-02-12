Sign up
Photo 4234
Chameleon
I thought this was a lizard, but it is a chameleon. Spotted him while in Kenya on a humanitarian trip.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
12th February 2025 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
chameleon
,
kareenking
