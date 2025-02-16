Previous
Next
Labor of Love by kareenking
Photo 4243

Labor of Love

I took this photo of the Makena Textile Workshop in Meru, Kenya.

It all began in 1979 when a Norwegian tourist donated to a group of weavers equipment, including five walking wheels and trained them on how to weave and sew different types of carpets.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Kareen King

ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
1164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact