I am a Dandelion
By Kareen King
I am a dandelion
Rooted deep in the soil of experience
Weathering storms, yet rising again
Stretching toward the sun with quiet resilience
I am a dandelion
Unwanted by some, but placed with purpose
Not confined to gardens of approval
But flourishing in the cracks where life calls me
I am a dandelion
A burst of gold in unexpected places
A reminder that beauty is not bound by permission
And that even the smallest bloom can bring joy
I am a dandelion
Surrendering to the wind
Trusting the unseen breath of God
To carry me where I am meant to be
I am a dandelion
Fragile and fleeting, yet filled with promise
Scattering seeds wherever I go
Leaving behind new life in my wake
I am a dandelion
Persistent. Free. Enough
Aren’t we all?