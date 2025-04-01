Previous
Next
I Am a Dandelion by kareenking
Photo 4286

I Am a Dandelion

I am a Dandelion
By Kareen King
I am a dandelion
Rooted deep in the soil of experience
Weathering storms, yet rising again
Stretching toward the sun with quiet resilience
I am a dandelion
Unwanted by some, but placed with purpose
Not confined to gardens of approval
But flourishing in the cracks where life calls me
I am a dandelion
A burst of gold in unexpected places
A reminder that beauty is not bound by permission
And that even the smallest bloom can bring joy
I am a dandelion
Surrendering to the wind
Trusting the unseen breath of God
To carry me where I am meant to be
I am a dandelion
Fragile and fleeting, yet filled with promise
Scattering seeds wherever I go
Leaving behind new life in my wake
I am a dandelion
Persistent. Free. Enough
Aren’t we all?
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Kareen King

ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
1177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact