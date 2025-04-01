I Am a Dandelion

I am a Dandelion

By Kareen King

I am a dandelion

Rooted deep in the soil of experience

Weathering storms, yet rising again

Stretching toward the sun with quiet resilience

I am a dandelion

Unwanted by some, but placed with purpose

Not confined to gardens of approval

But flourishing in the cracks where life calls me

I am a dandelion

A burst of gold in unexpected places

A reminder that beauty is not bound by permission

And that even the smallest bloom can bring joy

I am a dandelion

Surrendering to the wind

Trusting the unseen breath of God

To carry me where I am meant to be

I am a dandelion

Fragile and fleeting, yet filled with promise

Scattering seeds wherever I go

Leaving behind new life in my wake

I am a dandelion

Persistent. Free. Enough

Aren’t we all?