Fritillary by kareenking
Photo 4365

Fritillary

19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Kareen King

ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Corinne ace
Excellent focus !!
June 24th, 2025  
Kareen King ace
@cocobella thank you! :)
June 24th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture. I love the colors
June 24th, 2025  
