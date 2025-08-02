May We Never Forget Nor Repeat

The Stolpersteine Project (“stumbling stones”) is a decentralized memorial by German artist Gunter Demnig. Small brass plaques are embedded in sidewalks across Europe to commemorate victims of the Holocaust including Jews, Roma, political dissidents, LGBTQ+ people, and others, each placed in front of their last freely chosen residence. Every stone starts with a name, a date of birth, and usually ends with a date of deportation or death.



You can’t walk the sidewalks of Berlin without literally stumbling over history, and the warning it carries.



Unfortunately, these images bring to mind immigrant families being deported without due process, children separated, and entire communities living in fear. While we must be cautious not to equate current policies with the Holocaust, the erosion of rights, demonization of groups, and bureaucratized cruelty are dangerous patterns we must recognize. The Stolpersteine remind us where systemic dehumanization can lead, that is, if we ignore the warning signs.



“Here lived…” reminds us not just who was lost, but how it began.