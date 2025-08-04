Previous
Wish There Were an Elevator by kareenking
Photo 4411

Wish There Were an Elevator

Looking up at my daughter and grandson who live up five flights of stairs in an apartment in Berlin.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
