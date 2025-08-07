Previous
A Woman’s Labor of Love by kareenking
A Woman’s Labor of Love

I saw this in a shop in Berlin and asked about the price. “Not for sale,” the shop owner said. “My sister made it. It took so many hours, no one could afford it.”
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Kareen King

Junko Y
Oh, so true. Labor of Love for sure. Not something I'd have expected to see in Berlin, though.
August 8th, 2025  
Andy Oz
That is an amazing piece of work!
Lovely photo of it, I like how you split the shelf on the lower edge of your crop.
August 8th, 2025  
Kareen King
@plebster thank you! ❤️
August 8th, 2025  
