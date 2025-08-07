Sign up
Photo 4414
A Woman's Labor of Love
I saw this in a shop in Berlin and asked about the price. "Not for sale," the shop owner said. "My sister made it. It took so many hours, no one could afford it."
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
3
0
Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
4408
4409
4410
4411
4412
4413
4414
4415
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
7th August 2025 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wreath
,
kareenking
Junko Y
ace
Oh, so true. Labor of Love for sure. Not something I'd have expected to see in Berlin, though.
August 8th, 2025
Andy Oz
ace
That is an amazing piece of work!
Lovely photo of it, I like how you split the shelf on the lower edge of your crop.
August 8th, 2025
Kareen King
ace
@plebster
thank you! ❤️
August 8th, 2025
