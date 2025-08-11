Sign up
Photo 4418
Time Flies and Life is a Blur
Leaving Berlin after almost two weeks with our daughter, son-in-law, and grandson. Parting is such sweet sorrow.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Tags
king
,
kareen
,
timeflies
