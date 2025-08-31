Sign up
Photo 4438
Kansas Sunset, 8-31-25
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st August 2025 7:17pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
kansas
,
kareenking
,
kansassunset
