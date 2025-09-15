Kansas Sunset, 9-15-25

The wind blows where it wishes

A wandering spirit unseen

Rushing through valleys of doubt

Climbing the ridges of grief



Yet here stands the windmill

Its frame rooted deep

Its arms lifted skyward

Turning the invisible into motion



The winds come with fury, or with grace

The windmill catches what cannot be held

And shapes it into tomorrow’s bread

The bread we prayed for today



So in these turbulent times

Let us be windmills

Anchored, steadfast, still turning toward light

Trusting the Spirit that moves unseen