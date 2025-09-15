Previous
Kansas Sunset, 9-15-25 by kareenking
Photo 4450

Kansas Sunset, 9-15-25

The wind blows where it wishes
A wandering spirit unseen
Rushing through valleys of doubt
Climbing the ridges of grief

Yet here stands the windmill
Its frame rooted deep
Its arms lifted skyward
Turning the invisible into motion

The winds come with fury, or with grace
The windmill catches what cannot be held
And shapes it into tomorrow’s bread
The bread we prayed for today

So in these turbulent times
Let us be windmills
Anchored, steadfast, still turning toward light
Trusting the Spirit that moves unseen
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Kareen King

ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
1219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact