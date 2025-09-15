Sign up
Previous
Photo 4450
Kansas Sunset, 9-15-25
The wind blows where it wishes
A wandering spirit unseen
Rushing through valleys of doubt
Climbing the ridges of grief
Yet here stands the windmill
Its frame rooted deep
Its arms lifted skyward
Turning the invisible into motion
The winds come with fury, or with grace
The windmill catches what cannot be held
And shapes it into tomorrow’s bread
The bread we prayed for today
So in these turbulent times
Let us be windmills
Anchored, steadfast, still turning toward light
Trusting the Spirit that moves unseen
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
0
1
Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
5185
photos
102
followers
90
following
1219% complete
View this month »
4443
4444
4445
4446
4447
4448
4449
4450
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th September 2025 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kansas
,
windmill
,
kareenking
