Love Yourself by kareenking
Photo 4469

Love Yourself

When it feels like the world has forgotten how to love, remember to love yourself, because then you will be able to remind others how to do the same.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
