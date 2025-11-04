Previous
Beaver Moon with Murmurations by kareenking
Beaver Moon with Murmurations

4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Wow!
November 10th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Oh, so very cool!
November 10th, 2025  
