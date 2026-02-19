A Hello from Heaven

This morning, my dream disappeared before I could write it down in my Morning Pages, a daily stream-of-conscious writing practice I’ve been doing for about two years. All that remained was a single image: a bright red cardinal, there for only a second.

It felt like a hello from Mom. Wishful thinking, of course, but why not?

So instead of writing about the dream, I started writing to her.

Hi Mom. Where are you? What are you doing? Are you in heaven? Do you see me sometimes? Does God update you on the people you love? What does it feel like not to worry anymore? Not to have to figure everything out?

In the middle of that, I broke my usual rule and glanced at Facebook, a terrible habit ordinarily, but not this time. The first thing that appeared was a photo I had taken of a cardinal two years ago.

Then it vanished from the screen. Hmmm…was that a nudge?

I had no expectations because I've seen very few birds during my many nature photo trips over the past few weeks, let alone cardinals.

However, I instinctively reached for my camera. I put the memory card back in from last night’s photo shoot, reset my usual settings, and then took a couple of practice shots of the two perches I could see from outside my window.

Suddenly, I thought, "Why not focus on the perch with the clearest view and see what happens?"

While holding the camera in my hands, I focused on the empty perch and whispered, “God, wouldn’t it be nice if right now..."

Before I could even finish the thought, a cardinal landed on that very perch.

I had just enough time to take one clear, focused shot before it flew away.

Are. You. Kidding. Me.

And in that moment, I knew.

It was Mom.

