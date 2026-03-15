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Photo 4634
Bald Eagle at the Baker Wetlands
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Kareen King
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@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
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365
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NIKON D850
Taken
14th March 2026 7:18pm
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