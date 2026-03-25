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Photo 4644
Contrails Over Clinton Lake
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Kareen King
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@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
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Photo Details
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2
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365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd March 2026 7:27pm
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kansas
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contrails
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kareenking
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kansassunset
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clintonlake
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