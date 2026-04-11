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Photo 4660
Walking on Sunshine
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th April 2026 7:42pm
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horse
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kareenking
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kansassunset
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous sunset!
April 13th, 2026
Marloes
ace
What a wonderful silhouette against that gorgeous sky! Fav :)
April 13th, 2026
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