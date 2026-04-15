Previous
Next
Kansas Sunset 4-15-26 by kareenking
Photo 4664

Kansas Sunset 4-15-26

15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Kareen King

ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
1278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Love the sun hi-lights on the tail
April 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact