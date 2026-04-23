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Pink Iris by kareenking
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Pink Iris

23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Kareen King

ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
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amyK ace
Great on the black background; well done
April 24th, 2026  
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