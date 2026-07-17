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Spider Flowers by kareenking
Photo 4757

Spider Flowers

Besides "spider flower "(genus Cleome), most likely Cleome hassleriana, also called rocky mountain bee plant, spider flower, or grandiflora spider flower.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Kareen King

ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
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