Cedar with sunlight by karend
1 / 365

Cedar with sunlight

Winter sunlight shining on a red cedar tree with a little bit of snow.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact