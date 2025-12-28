Sign up
Winter on the lake
Sunny, cold and tranquil
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
KarenD
@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
Photo Details
365
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
28th December 2025 10:17am
Tags
lake
pend
oreille
howozzie
Beautiful and serene, love the clouds as well.
December 28th, 2025
