Previous
4 / 365
Prunella in winter
This is a dried stalk of heal-all (Prunella) from last summer. It's one of my favorite wildflowers, and I hope to photo it in bloom when the seasons change.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
KarenD
@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
30th December 2025 11:08am
Tags
flower
dried
prunella
heal-all
