Prunella in winter by karend
4 / 365

Prunella in winter

This is a dried stalk of heal-all (Prunella) from last summer. It's one of my favorite wildflowers, and I hope to photo it in bloom when the seasons change.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
