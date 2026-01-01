Previous
Winter stretches out by karend
Winter stretches out

I enjoy living where we have four seasons. Winter is long, it's a thing.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful wintry shot!
January 2nd, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I love your focus for this capture, with the crystals so distinct. Sometimes I miss having 4 seasons.
January 2nd, 2026  
