Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
6 / 365
Winter stretches out
I enjoy living where we have four seasons. Winter is long, it's a thing.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KarenD
@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
6
photos
3
followers
5
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
1st January 2026 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
frost
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful wintry shot!
January 2nd, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love your focus for this capture, with the crystals so distinct. Sometimes I miss having 4 seasons.
January 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close