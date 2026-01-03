Previous
Considering a change of scene by karend
8 / 365

Considering a change of scene

I love winter, but this year it's pretty wimpy. A little snow but mostly rain. A change of scene might do me good.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact