Previous
Gloomy day by karend
9 / 365

Gloomy day

It might have been a good day to stay in, but I work with the children at church and they were my sunshine for the day!
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact