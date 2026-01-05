Previous
This plant is called Oregon Grape
This plant is called Oregon Grape

Often the leaves of Oregon Grape stay green all winter, but it's extra pretty when they turn red. It's a native wildflower.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

