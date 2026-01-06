Previous
Rest after a day of travel by karend
11 / 365

Rest after a day of travel

I'm thankful to be safely tucked in at a motel after the challenge of winter roads.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact