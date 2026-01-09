Previous
Musical Instrument Museum by karend
14 / 365

Musical Instrument Museum

I really enjoyed this museum in Phoenix. This display is of the traditional Scissors Dance in Peru.
9th January 2026

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
3% complete

