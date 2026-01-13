Sign up
Previous
18 / 365
Fallen limb
Larch trees drop their limbs frequently by design. This one came down with lots of cones.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
2
1
KarenD
@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
18
photos
6
followers
7
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
13th January 2026 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting textures on that branch.
January 14th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
January 14th, 2026
