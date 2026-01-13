Previous
Fallen limb by karend
18 / 365

Fallen limb

Larch trees drop their limbs frequently by design. This one came down with lots of cones.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Interesting textures on that branch.
January 14th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
January 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact