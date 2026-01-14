Previous
Still life when all else fails by karend
19 / 365

Still life when all else fails

None of my moody fog scenes turned out, so I turned to the kitchen for inspiration.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
5% complete

Shutterbug ace
That is some combination of items. That cup is beautiful.
January 15th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a combination!
January 15th, 2026  
