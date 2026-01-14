Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
Still life when all else fails
None of my moody fog scenes turned out, so I turned to the kitchen for inspiration.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
2
0
KarenD
@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
19
photos
7
followers
8
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
14th January 2026 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Shutterbug
ace
That is some combination of items. That cup is beautiful.
January 15th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a combination!
January 15th, 2026
