Previous
Dragon Skin by karend
20 / 365

Dragon Skin

Its actually a kind of lichen called lungwort, but I think it should be called dragon skin.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
I totally agree with you!
January 16th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I agree, too! Nice shot.
January 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact