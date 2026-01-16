Previous
Tired of winter
21 / 365

Tired of winter

This is not much of a deer photo, but I liked her expression -- I can relate to that mid-winter exasperation.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.


