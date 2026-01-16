Sign up
21 / 365
Tired of winter
This is not much of a deer photo, but I liked her expression -- I can relate to that mid-winter exasperation.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
KarenD
@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
16th January 2026 7:46am
