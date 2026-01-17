Previous
Not much boating today by karend
22 / 365

Not much boating today

Garfield Bay is a busy spot in summer. Not so much in January.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact