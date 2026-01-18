Previous
Same lake, different beach by karend
23 / 365

Same lake, different beach

And some rare January sunshine! I could have straightened up the horizon in Photoshop but I kind of like it tilted.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
Kerry McCarthy ace
That quite a lot of choppy water for a lake!
January 19th, 2026  
