Previous
23 / 365
Same lake, different beach
And some rare January sunshine! I could have straightened up the horizon in Photoshop but I kind of like it tilted.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
KarenD
@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
Views
2
2
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
18th January 2026 11:57am
Kerry McCarthy
ace
That quite a lot of choppy water for a lake!
January 19th, 2026
