Staying in on a dreary day by karend
24 / 365

Staying in on a dreary day

Too cold and damp to go out, I just dreamed about the world outside.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
