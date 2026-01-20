Previous
Spooky lichen by karend
Spooky lichen

It's a fine line between spooky and creepy, but to me, lichen is fascinating stuff. I believe this is called Hypogymnia.
KarenD

I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
