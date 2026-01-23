Previous
Turn to face the strange by karend
Turn to face the strange

These "ruins" are from an old pier on the lake, now along a popular walking path and always decked out with graffiti. I had scrambled down to the lake for photos, but I liked this shot, when I turned around to climb back up.
