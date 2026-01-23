Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Turn to face the strange
These "ruins" are from an old pier on the lake, now along a popular walking path and always decked out with graffiti. I had scrambled down to the lake for photos, but I liked this shot, when I turned around to climb back up.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
KarenD
@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
23rd January 2026 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
