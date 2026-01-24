Previous
Lichen on a birch tree (with peeling bark) by karend
Lichen on a birch tree (with peeling bark)

I was going to say this would be one of the rosette lichens, but I think it is more likely a Hypogymnia lichen, because the underside is black and its growing on a tree (not a rock).
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
It looks like a lichen snowflake but I guess it is a star lichen?
It sounds like you really know your lichen.
January 24th, 2026  
Francoise ace
very symmetric
January 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 24th, 2026  
