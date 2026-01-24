Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
29 / 365
Lichen on a birch tree (with peeling bark)
I was going to say this would be one of the rosette lichens, but I think it is more likely a Hypogymnia lichen, because the underside is black and its growing on a tree (not a rock).
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KarenD
@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
29
photos
11
followers
11
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
24th January 2026 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
It looks like a lichen snowflake but I guess it is a star lichen?
It sounds like you really know your lichen.
January 24th, 2026
Francoise
ace
very symmetric
January 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
It sounds like you really know your lichen.