30 / 365
Spectators
This is another part of the "ruins" -- the remains of an old pier on Lake Pend Oreille.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
0
0
KarenD
@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
30
photos
12
followers
12
following
