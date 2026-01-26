Previous
My day by karend
31 / 365

My day

These vintage souvenir maracas actually make a nice soft sound, helping to "shake off" a few minor difficulties today.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
8% complete

