Frost by karend
Frost

These strange things are towers of frost, pushing up from the ground all over the woods.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

KarenD

@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh that's chilly
January 28th, 2026  
