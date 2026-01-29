Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
34 / 365
Jack pine in the rain
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KarenD
@karend
I'm a point-and-click enthusiast. Taking photos motivates me to get outdoors and walk.
34
photos
13
followers
13
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
29th January 2026 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fab capture with the water droplets
January 30th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close